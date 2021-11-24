Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,407.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,402.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

