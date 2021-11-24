Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.9% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,407.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,402.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

