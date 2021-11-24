Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Amerant Bancorp worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Stephens upgraded Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $15,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

