American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,628 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

