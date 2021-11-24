American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 3,750 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AAT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 85,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
