American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Financial Review

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rare Earths and Materials and Callaway Golf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Callaway Golf 0 1 9 0 2.90

Callaway Golf has a consensus price target of $41.30, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Callaway Golf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callaway Golf is more favorable than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Callaway Golf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.25 -$126.93 million $2.14 12.98

American Rare Earths and Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callaway Golf.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf 11.00% 4.84% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rare Earths and Materials

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

