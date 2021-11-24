Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.47 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.93. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

