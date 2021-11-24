Amit Sinha Sells 7,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total transaction of $2,377,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total transaction of $2,203,250.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total transaction of $2,048,270.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total transaction of $3,793,881.52.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.47. 1,462,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $253.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

