AMLT (AMLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,197.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. AMLT has a total market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $2,197.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00247436 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00087519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,257,937 coins. The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

