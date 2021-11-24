Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $7,795.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

