AmonD Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $4,552.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00066927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,231.22 or 0.07383100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00086363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.30 or 1.00147966 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

