Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick Purchases 12,500 Shares

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ASYS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 82,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 million, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

