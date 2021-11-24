Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.12.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $132.84 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

