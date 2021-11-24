Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $216.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.89.

ADI stock opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $132.84 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

