Analysts Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

ACHC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,909. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

