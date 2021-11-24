Analysts Anticipate AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,718. AMC Networks has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

