Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 469,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 624,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

