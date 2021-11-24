Analysts Anticipate Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to Post $3.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.08 and the highest is $3.65. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings of $3.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $17.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.38 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

