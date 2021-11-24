Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

