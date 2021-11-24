Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.63). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVLO. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

