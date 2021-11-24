Analysts Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,326. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

