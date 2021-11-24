Analysts Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Post $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) will announce $2.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.14 and the lowest is $2.04. Nordson posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $269.02. 73,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89. Nordson has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

