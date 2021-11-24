Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report $2.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.11. 27,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

