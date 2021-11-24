Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.07. Ross Stores posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.51. 1,546,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $104.92 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

