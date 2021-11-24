Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 853,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,557. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

