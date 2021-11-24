Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Yum! Brands reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.88. 853,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,557. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.