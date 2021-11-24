Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:BHR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $316.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $7.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

