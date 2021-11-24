Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. Camden Property Trust reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 640,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,404,000 after purchasing an additional 63,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.69. 469,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $171.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.38. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.44, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

