Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.00). Cellectis reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $379.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,076,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 235,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cellectis by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 38,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

