Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

