Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Announce $3.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.39 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $480,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $126.65. 2,837,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $120.60 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

