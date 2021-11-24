Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report sales of $130.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $530.91 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.