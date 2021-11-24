Analysts Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.58. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

PM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,501,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,159. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.44. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

