Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. V.F. posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,673.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302,152 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $241,803,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,073. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.02%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

