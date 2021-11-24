Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.07.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

NYSE:CM opened at $117.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

