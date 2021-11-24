Analysts Issue Forecasts for Semtech Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.98. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Semtech by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Semtech by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

