Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stagecoach Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stagecoach Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

