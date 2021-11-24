Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (ALS, ATD.B, CG, EDV, EQX, FNV, FVI, GOLD, HBM, HCG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$11.75.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$230.00 to C$240.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$6.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $27.50 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$11.50 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) was given a C$48.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$34.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) was given a C$104.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.20 to C$11.50.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$31.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $148.00 to $142.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $92.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.50 to C$17.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was given a C$63.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$25.50 to C$27.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00.

