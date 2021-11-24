Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ: KRUS):

11/17/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

11/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Kura Sushi USA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $46.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

10/5/2021 – Kura Sushi USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $2.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. 184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,658. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

