Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (ACXIF, ANF, BBY, BRO, CFG, CRZBY, FMX, KRO, LNDNF, NOAH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a buy rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brown & Brown’s compelling portfolio along with an impressive growth trajectory driven by organic and inorganic initiatives across all its segments bodes well. Buyouts and collaborations enhanced its existing capabilities and extended its geographic foothold. Strategic efforts continue to drive commission and fees. Its solid capital position, backed by strong operational environment, places it well for long-term growth. Brown & Brown's sturdy performance has been driving cash flow, enabling it to deploy capital in shareholder-friendly moves. The insurance boasts a strong balance sheet backed by a solid cash position. Shares of Brown & Brown have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses are likely to affect the margin expansion. Poor ROE implies inefficient utilization of shareholder's fund.”

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kronos Worldwide’s earnings for the third quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. Higher demand for titanium dioxide (TiO2) in European and North American markets are likely to drive the company’s sales volumes in the near term. The company expects its sales volumes to rise on a year-over-year basis in 2021. Kronos Worldwide is also poised well to gain from higher TiO2 demand over the long term. New product development, a solid customer base, strengthening operations in international arenas and effective marketing strategies will also work in the company’s favor. Higher average TiO2 selling prices are also expected to drive the company’s sales and margins in 2021. Kronos Worldwide expects a rise in TiO2 prices through the balance of this year on the back of higher customer demand. “

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a hold rating to a reduce rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPL Corporation’s investment plan will help expand its renewable-generation capacity along with focus on new technology to serve its customers more efficiently. The company is also concentrating on infrastructure projects for generation, transmission and distribution, and targets to become net carbon neutral by 2050. It signed a buyout deal and successfully divested its U.K. utility, which will help it focus on its core domestic operations. It has a strong liquidity position to meet its near-term debt. However, shares of the ccompany have underperformed the industry in the past year. The Pennsylvania Regulated segment might face competition for transmission projects. Further, postponement of projects and the inability to recover costs might dent finances. Unplanned outages at power plants might affect PPL Corp's financial performance.”

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a buy rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in SÃO PAULO. “

