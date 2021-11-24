Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (AOWDF, BBVA, BLMIF, BYPLF, CMPGY, CNVVY, CRH, EENEF, HLMAF, ISDAY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (OTC:MZTFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Opsens (CVE:OPS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

