Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 24th (ATHX, AYLA, BAK, BGSF, BMTX, BRRAY, CABGY, CERS, CFRUY, CGBD)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 24th:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $151.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

