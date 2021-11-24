Analyzing Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Gladstone Land shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Gladstone Land has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $57.03 million 16.95 $4.93 million ($0.35) -80.71 Klépierre $966.53 million 6.66 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Gladstone Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 2.38% 0.36% 0.14% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gladstone Land and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 4 2 0 2.33 Klépierre 4 6 1 0 1.73

Gladstone Land presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Gladstone Land’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Klépierre.

Summary

Gladstone Land beats Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

