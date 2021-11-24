Analyzing Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

This table compares Privia Health Group and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 11.74 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Privia Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Privia Health Group and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.32%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 182.11%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Summary

Privia Health Group beats LifeStance Health Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

