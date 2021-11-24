Analyzing Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Bulk Carriers 0 1 5 0 2.83 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.96%. Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.43%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Star Bulk Carriers.

Volatility and Risk

Star Bulk Carriers has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Bulk Carriers 23.49% 13.66% 6.64% Performance Shipping -29.97% -10.84% -6.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Bulk Carriers and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Bulk Carriers $693.24 million 3.07 $9.66 million $2.11 9.88 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.48 $5.19 million ($2.04) -2.16

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats Performance Shipping on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

