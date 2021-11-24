Analyzing Timberline Resources (TLRS) & Its Rivals

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3509 3785 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.04 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.90

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

