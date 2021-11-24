Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

NYSE PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $5,149,340.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

