Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLAN. UBS Group started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.52.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $15,023,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.