Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

