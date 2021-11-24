Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Securities

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

PLAN traded down $10.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 329,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,707. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares in the company, valued at $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

