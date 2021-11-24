Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLAN. Truist raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,646,403 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Anaplan by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,378,000 after buying an additional 96,514 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $527,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.